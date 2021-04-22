Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey Sells 238,037 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 5,266,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

