Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and $1.24 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

