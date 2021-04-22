Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

