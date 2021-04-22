Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

