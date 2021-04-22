Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 25.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $616.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

