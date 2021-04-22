Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

