Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

