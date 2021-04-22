Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $239.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

