Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Allegion stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.83.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.