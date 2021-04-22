Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.00. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $134.83.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.