Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

