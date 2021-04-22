Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.29. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

