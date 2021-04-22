Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.