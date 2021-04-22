Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,221. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

