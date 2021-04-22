Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 760895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £55.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

In other Allied Minds news, insider Harry Rein bought 24,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

