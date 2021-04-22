Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.39

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.39 and traded as high as C$42.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$42.05, with a volume of 189,698 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

