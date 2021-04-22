Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells $510,205.02 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40.

ALNY opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

