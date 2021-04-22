Alpha Coin (APC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $23,076.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,819.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $969.88 or 0.01769214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00556283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001655 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004564 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

