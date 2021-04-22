Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

GOOGL traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,283.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,869.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

