Alphabet Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $17.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $72.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,293.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,877.94. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

