Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,293.29 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

