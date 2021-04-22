Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.94. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

