Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,625.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $17.49 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,869.92. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

