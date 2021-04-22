Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 82,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

