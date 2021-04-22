Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $520.47. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $136.53 and a one year high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.85 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

