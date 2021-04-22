Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.66. 7,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

