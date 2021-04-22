Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 267,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.1% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 711,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.