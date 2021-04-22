Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 549,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 140,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

