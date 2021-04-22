AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $25.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.