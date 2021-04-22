Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 322.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

