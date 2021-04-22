Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

