Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,192.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

