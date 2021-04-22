Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

