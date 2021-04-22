American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:AMAOU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AMAOU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units alerts:

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.