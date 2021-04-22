American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,671,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.