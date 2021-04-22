American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

