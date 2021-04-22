American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

