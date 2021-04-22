American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Thomas R. Ketteler Sells 950 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AEO stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

