American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

