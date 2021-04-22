American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.14 Million

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report sales of $491.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.55 million to $503.97 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.84. 300,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

