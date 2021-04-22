American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.36 billion and the lowest is $9.03 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.59 billion to $39.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

