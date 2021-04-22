AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,589 shares of company stock worth $9,347,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

