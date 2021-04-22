Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,627 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,602,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

