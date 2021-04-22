AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $133.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

