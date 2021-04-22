Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

