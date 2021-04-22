Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.