Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brightcove by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 141,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $765.52 million, a PE ratio of -51.40, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

