Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 259.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 95,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

