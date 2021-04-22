Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

OLLI opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.