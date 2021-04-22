Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,887 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPYU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

